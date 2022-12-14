Change in train services on December 16

December 14, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With engineering works in progress between Coimbatore and Podanur Junctions, changes have been made in the pattern of a few train services on December 16, Southern Railway said in a release.

The Shoranur Junction – Coimbatore Junction train (06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 11.10 a.m., will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction.

Similarly, the Madurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction train (16722) scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 12.45 p.m., and Kannur – Coimbatore Junction train (16607), which was to reach at 1.50 p.m., will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction.

The Coimbatore Junction – Madurai Junction train (16721), scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Junction at 2.05 p.m. on December 16, will instead leave from Podanur Jn at 2.17 p.m. Likewise, Coimbatore – Kannur train (16608), earlier scheduled to leave at 2.20 p.m. will leave from Podanur at 2.34 p.m., and Coimbatore – Shoranur train (06459), scheduled at 4.30 p.m. will instead leave from Podanur at 4.41 p.m.



