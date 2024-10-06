Change in train services along Palakkad-Shoranur sector

To facilitate the replacement of steel girders of a railway bridge between Ottappalam - Mannanur railway stations in the Palakkad - Shoranur sector, changes will be made in train services on 08 October 2024.

Train No.06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to leave Shoranur at 08.20 hrs, will be cancelled on 08.10.2024, similarly train No.06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 16.30 hrs, will be cancelled on 08.10.2024.

Train No.22610 Coimbatore – Mangalore Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 06.00 hrs, will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore late by 2 hours and 30 minutes – at 08.30 hrs – on 08.10.2024.