Change in train service pattern

Train No.06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 hrs, will be short terminated at Podanur on June 15, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The train will run from Shoranur to Podanur Junction only, a release said. Train No.06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 16.30 hrs will instead leave from Podanur at 16.41 hrs on June 15, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The train will not run from Coimbatore Junction to Podanur. It will leave from Podanur on the above mentioned dates.