Change in traffic pattern on trial at Hope College in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 12, 2022 21:00 IST

Vehicles from Kamarajar Road to the airport junction being allowed to proceed through the new median opening at Hope College in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore City Police are experimenting with a change in the traffic pattern at Hope College by removing the median near the road over bridge.

Now, motorists from Kamarajar Road who want to proceed towards the airport junction can enter Avinashi Road through a median opening. Earlier, they had to go to the Hope College signal and take a ‘U’ turn to proceed towards the airport junction.

A senior official with the city traffic police said the change in the pattern was made on a trial basis. “The trial is to check whether the new arrangement will help in decongesting the traffic block at the Hope College signal,” the official said.

The median will be open at the bell mouth of Kamarajar Road on Avinashi Road only during the day. It will be closed around 8 p.m. For the new arrangement, police personnel are required to stand on the road to regulate the vehicles.

