Change in traffic pattern at Cross Cut Road junction in Coimbatore city

June 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have introduced changes in the traffic pattern at Cross Cut Road junction at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. As per the new arrangement, the signal at the busy junction has been closed and ‘U’ turns have been introduced for the movement of vehicles.

Vehicles from Bharathiar Road to Sathyamangalam Road can take a right turn at the junction without waiting for a signal. However, vehicles from Bharathiar Road are not allowed to enter directly to Cross Cut Road through the junction. Such vehicles should keep left to proceed to Dr. Nanjappa Road where a ‘U’ has been provided. After taking the ‘U’ turn, they can proceed to the junction and take a free left to Cross Cut Road.

Vehicles from Sathyamangalam Road to Cross Cut Road should also follow this pattern to take a ‘U’ turn on Dr. Nanjappa Road.

Vehicles from Dr. Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road can proceed without waiting for a signal. A ‘U’ turn has been provided close to the junction on Sathyamangalam Road for vehicles from Dr. Nanjappa Road to take a right turn to proceed to Bharathiar Road. Vehicles from Sathyamangalam Road to Bharathiar Road can take the free left at the junction as usual.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan and G. Manuneethi, divisional engineer (road safety), Coimbatore circle, inspected the junction on Tuesday. The police have placed multiple sign boards to give directions to the motorists.