Change in timings of trains operated between Coimbatore and Hisar

October 04, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The timings of a pair of weekly express trains operated between Coimbatore and Hisar (in Haryana) have been revised. In view of the south-west monsoon, the monsoon time-table is being followed for trains running through Konkan Railway. This monsoon schedule is effective from June 10 to October 31 every year. From November 1, the non-monsoon time-table will be followed, and as per this schedule, the trains will have revised timings. From November 1, the Coimbatore Junction-Hisar weekly express train (no. 22476) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 2.55 p.m. on Saturdays. The Hisar-Coimbatore Junction weekly express (no. 22475) will reach Coimbatore Junction at 2.30 p.m. on Fridays.

