Change in Sharjah flight timing

Air Arabia has announced change in the timing of its flight on the Coimbatore -Sharjah segment from March 30.

As per the new schedule, the flight will depart from Sharjah at 01:05 a.m. and arrive Coimbatore at 06:30 a.m.

The return flight will leave Coimbatore at 07:20 a.m. and reach Sharjah at 09:40 a.m., confirmed the office of Air Arabia in Coimbatore.

As per the current schedule, the flight leaves Sharjah at 22:15 hours and reaches Coimbatore at 3:30 hours. The return flight leaves Coimbatore at 04:10 a.m. and reaches Sharjah at 06:40 a.m.

