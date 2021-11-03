Change in rly reservation timing

On account of Deepavali, the computerised Passenger Reservation System centres in the Salem Division of the Southern Railway will function for only one shift from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., similar to Sunday’s pattern of working on Thursday, a release said.
