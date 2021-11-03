Coimbatore

Change in rly reservation timing

On account of Deepavali, the computerised Passenger Reservation System centres in the Salem Division of the Southern Railway will function for only one shift from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., similar to Sunday’s pattern of working on Thursday, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 10:57:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/change-in-rly-reservation-timing/article37330295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY