Change in public hearing

The public hearing that the Coimbatore Corporation will hold on December 15 at three places to hear suggestions and objections from the public to the underground drainage project has undergone a change.

A release from the civic body said the meeting it had proposed to hold between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at S.S. Kamalesh Wedding Hall in Thudiyalur was for residents from Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur and not Saravanampatty and Thudiyalur as mentioned in an earlier release.

The meeting for residents from Vadavalli and Veerakeralam would be held, as announced, at K.C. Wedding Hall in Kalveerampalayam, between noon and 1 p.m.

And, the public hearing for Singanallur, Ondipudur and Peelamedu residents would be held, as announced, at Mani Mahal, near Manis Theatre, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.