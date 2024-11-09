Chandrayaan-4 will take soil and rock samples from Moon, says former ISRO chairman

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will collect soil and rock samples from the Moon, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K. Sivan, announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a private school event in Salem, Dr. Sivan said that like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, ISRO was planning a mission for Jupiter. Construction of a dedicated space station is set to begin in 2028 and is anticipated to be completed by 2035.

Dr. Sivan also shared ISRO’s objective to send astronauts to the Moon as part of the Gaganyaan mission and underscored how ISRO’s programmes enabled India’s rural population to access modern technology, thereby bridging the urban-rural divide. Reflecting on the Chandrayaan-2 setback, he noted the resilience of ISRO scientists, who resumed work within hours, leading to the eventual success of Chandrayaan-3.

