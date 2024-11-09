 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrayaan-4 will take soil and rock samples from Moon, says former ISRO chairman

Published - November 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will collect soil and rock samples from the Moon, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K. Sivan, announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a private school event in Salem, Dr. Sivan said that like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, ISRO was planning a mission for Jupiter. Construction of a dedicated space station is set to begin in 2028 and is anticipated to be completed by 2035.

Dr. Sivan also shared ISRO’s objective to send astronauts to the Moon as part of the Gaganyaan mission and underscored how ISRO’s programmes enabled India’s rural population to access modern technology, thereby bridging the urban-rural divide. Reflecting on the Chandrayaan-2 setback, he noted the resilience of ISRO scientists, who resumed work within hours, leading to the eventual success of Chandrayaan-3.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.