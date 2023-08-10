ADVERTISEMENT

Chamber writes to FM on weekend holidays for banks

August 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appealing against the proposed two-days-a-week holiday for banks.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, said in a press release that there were reports that the Reserve Bank of India was considering two-days-a-week holiday for employees of banks. Banks were commercial ventures and were the lifeline for business transactions. The Tamil Nadu government planned to enrol 1.2 crore women to do banking for State benefit schemes. In such a scenario, reducing the number of working days would hit banking transactions, especially for businesses. Hence, the RBI should not permit two-days-a -week holiday, he said. It should, instead, look at increasing the working hours and days, he added.

