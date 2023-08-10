HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chamber writes to FM on weekend holidays for banks

August 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appealing against the proposed two-days-a-week holiday for banks.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, said in a press release that there were reports that the Reserve Bank of India was considering two-days-a-week holiday for employees of banks. Banks were commercial ventures and were the lifeline for business transactions. The Tamil Nadu government planned to enrol 1.2 crore women to do banking for State benefit schemes. In such a scenario, reducing the number of working days would hit banking transactions, especially for businesses. Hence, the RBI should not permit two-days-a -week holiday, he said. It should, instead, look at increasing the working hours and days, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.