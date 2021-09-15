Chamber to support women entrepreneurs

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has created a platform to mentor women entrepreneurs.

C. Balasubramanian, president of the Chamber, said the aim is to handhold and guide women regarding technology and finance options. When a woman starts a new venture, she will face several challenges. She may not know whom to approach for the business requirements. The Chamber has formed a sub-committee of women entrepreneurs and the committee members are reaching out to women in businesses and industries. “We are also inviting more women speakers for our meetings,” he said.

According to Mr. Balasubramanian, of the total number of people in trade and business here, atleast 20 % are women who are managing the businesses directly. There will be more women who are supporting their family ventures.

During the two years, the Chamber is looking at promoting organic farming, supporting women entrepreneurs, and enabling digitalisation of trade, he added.