Chamber seeks steps to improve infrastructure in Coimbatore

Delegation meets Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and submits memorandum

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has sought support from the State government to develop infrastructure in Coimbatore and to ensure ease of doing business for the industries here.

A delegation of the office-bearers of the Chamber, led by its president C. Balasubramanian, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday and submitted a memorandum on the needs of the district.

Some of the main demands on the infrastructure front included setting up of Coimbatore Tiruppur Metropolitan Development Authority on the lines of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, development of a Semmozhi Poonga in the city, establishment of a multi modal logistics park, formation of ring roads, widening of road from Karanampettai to Karur and from Kovilpalayam to Bannari.

On the ease of doing business, the Chamber said the government should introduce a samadhan scheme for entry tax, a one-time settlement scheme to settle VAT and CST issues, single window clearance for building plan approvals, and implementation of measures suggested by the committee formed by the State government to revive MSMEs.

The chamber also demanded focus on environment issues such as the need to conserve ground water and protect the lakes in the city. Regarding agriculture, the Chamber said the government should not permit use of fertile agriculture land for any other purpose and should take all steps to protect the interests of the farmers.