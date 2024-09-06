Chamber seeks measures to improve livelihood of farmers in Coimbatore region

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has urged the State and Central governments to set up a factory to produce bamboo, banana, and hemp cotton fabrics to increase the share of agriculture in the textile sector and help increase the livelihood of farmers.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held in Coimbatore on Friday. The Chamber also sought construction of dams in Tamil Nadu and bridges with gates at intervals of about five km across all the rivers in Tamil Nadu to connect the farming villages on both the banks of the river. Wastewater recycling should be promoted and the treated water should be used for agriculture.

The Tamil Nadu government should lift the ban on toddy as it will improve the livelihood of coconut farmers in Coimbatore and surrounding districts. Provision should be made for the availability of coconut oil, ghee and groundnut oil obtained from the farmers of Tamil Nadu in the ration shops. Further, an integrated and modern wholesale market should be developed in the district to benefit the entire western region of the State, it said.

Rajesh B. Lund, Managing Director of Srivari Finance and Leasing Company, and Partner of Srivari Property Developers, was elected president of the Chamber for 2024-2026 at the annual meeting.

