GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chamber seeks measures to improve livelihood of farmers in Coimbatore region

Published - September 06, 2024 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Rajesh B. Lund, president of the ICCI, Coimbatore.

Rajesh B. Lund, president of the ICCI, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has urged the State and Central governments to set up a factory to produce bamboo, banana, and hemp cotton fabrics to increase the share of agriculture in the textile sector and help increase the livelihood of farmers.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held in Coimbatore on Friday. The Chamber also sought construction of dams in Tamil Nadu and bridges with gates at intervals of about five km across all the rivers in Tamil Nadu to connect the farming villages on both the banks of the river. Wastewater recycling should be promoted and the treated water should be used for agriculture.

The Tamil Nadu government should lift the ban on toddy as it will improve the livelihood of coconut farmers in Coimbatore and surrounding districts. Provision should be made for the availability of coconut oil, ghee and groundnut oil obtained from the farmers of Tamil Nadu in the ration shops. Further, an integrated and modern wholesale market should be developed in the district to benefit the entire western region of the State, it said.

Rajesh B. Lund, Managing Director of Srivari Finance and Leasing Company, and Partner of Srivari Property Developers, was elected president of the Chamber for 2024-2026 at the annual meeting.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / agriculture / process industry / arable farming

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.