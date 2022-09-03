Chamber of Commerce seeks National Renewable Energy Policy

Special Correspondent

COIMBATORE:

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has demanded a National Renewable Energy Policy for the growth of the renewable energy sector in the country.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held here recently. The Chamber said few States such as Tamil Nadu have a solar energy policy. However, what is needed is a common national-level policy for the renewable energy sector. It is the need of the hour to encourage green energy initiatives.

The outgoing president of the Chamber C. Balasubramanian said at the annual meeting that it had “strong belief” in sustainable eco friendly environment and had hence, installed a 23 KW solar power plant on its premises. With consumption of solar energy, its electricity bills reduced 50 %.

Urging the State government to sanction enough funds for the power utility companies to clear the dues, it also said while the State and Central governments are promoting generation and consumption of renewable energy, the Tangedco has proposed two times hike in open access charges. “The proposed hike will be a heavy burden to renewable energy generators and may aid in reduction of investments in this sector,” the Chamber said.

On measures to support its members, Mr. Balasubramanian said the Chamber has upgraded its website and its members can list of the site and have a link to their individual sites. This helps the members promote their products.

B. Sriramulu, Managing Director of Sri Kannapiram Mills, was elected president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, for 2022-2024, at the annual meeting.

