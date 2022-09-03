Chamber of Commerce seeks National Renewable Energy Policy

M. Soundariya Preetha
September 03, 2022 18:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Correspondent

ADVERTISEMENT

COIMBATORE:

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has demanded a National Renewable Energy Policy for the growth of the renewable energy sector in the country.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held here recently. The Chamber said few States such as Tamil Nadu have a solar energy policy. However, what is needed is a common national-level policy for the renewable energy sector. It is the need of the hour to encourage green energy initiatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing president of the Chamber C. Balasubramanian said at the annual meeting that it had “strong belief” in sustainable eco friendly environment and had hence, installed a 23 KW solar power plant on its premises. With consumption of solar energy, its electricity bills reduced 50 %.

Urging the State government to sanction enough funds for the power utility companies to clear the dues, it also said while the State and Central governments are promoting generation and consumption of renewable energy, the Tangedco has proposed two times hike in open access charges. “The proposed hike will be a heavy burden to renewable energy generators and may aid in reduction of investments in this sector,” the Chamber said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On measures to support its members, Mr. Balasubramanian said the Chamber has upgraded its website and its members can list of the site and have a link to their individual sites. This helps the members promote their products.

B. Sriramulu, Managing Director of Sri Kannapiram Mills, was elected president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, for 2022-2024, at the annual meeting.

eom/msp

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app