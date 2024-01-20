Chamber of Commerce launches industry-academia collaboration project in Coimbatore

January 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has launched an “industry academia collaboration” project and a portal that will connect the industry and the educational institutions.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer of the NSE Academy, said at the launch of the project here on Saturday that the number of entry level jobs (80 lakhs) available in the country annually is more than the number of undergraduates passing out (about 65 lakhs). “So there are jobs. There is a demand gap, skill gap,” he said. The portal will do the match making between the industry and the educational institutions. To become a $ 5 trillion economy, the country should provide meaningful jobs to its youth. There are opportunities. The youth should have access to information about job opportunities.

Educational institutions can learn from the industry and bring to the institutes the skills to be developed in the students. They can co-create learning experiences by involving the industries, he said.

According to B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, the project envisages measures that will integrate the industry and the academia to upgrade the skills of students, make them employable, and take up research projects for specific needs of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Annamalai, secretary of the Chamber, added that the organisation trained 32 women last year to become entrepreneurs. Every trade and industry requires people to work in their facilities. Educational institutions provide graduates. But, there ia a gap in the employability skills. “We need to improve their skills,” he said. The project aims to do this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.