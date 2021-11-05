Chamber of Commerce calls for reduction in fuel prices

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has urged the State government to reduce the fuel prices as done by many other State governments.

The Chamber president C. Balasubramanian said in a press release the Union Government has slashed fuel prices by reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹ 5 and ₹ 10 a litre respectively.

This cut, which came into effect on November 4, will bring relief to consumers and is expected to spur the overall economic cycle. It will also help farmers for the rabi crop, ease inflation and give a boost to consumption.

States, such as Gujarat, Assam, Tripura and Goa, have assured a further cut in fuel prices and Karnataka has announced petrol price cut by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17. Uttar Pradesh announced a tax cut of ₹7 a litre on petrol and ₹2 a litre on diesel. The Tamil Nadu government should also come forward to reduce the prices of diesel and petrol. If the State government announces a cut in the prices, it will benefit all sectors across the State, he said.