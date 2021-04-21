Chamber appeal to government

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has appealed to the State government to consult trade and industry bodies before introducing restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

Chamber president C. Balasubramanian has said in a press release that while the night curfew and Sunday lockdown were expected to control the spread of the pandemic, it must also be ensured that the movement of trucks in containment zones was not affected during the day and night on all days, so that economic activities were not hit.

All types of manufacturing activities should be permitted for night shifts too and employees of these units should not face any hurdles when they produced their identity cards while going to work during the lockdown.

“We humbly request that trade and industrial bodies have to be consulted before taking any step towards economic activities,” he said in the press release.