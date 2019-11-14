Challenges in getting right data entered in documents

Gaurango registered his newly purchased car in 2012 and the Registration Certificate had a wrong spelling for his name. Since the car insurance was based on the RC, the insurance document also carried the wrong spelling. This year, he took steps to correct the spelling in the insurance document. He is yet to do so in the RC as he fears it will be a time-consuming and tedious process.

When PDS cards were digitised, Balasubramanian (name changed) was surprised to find a wrong mobile number entered against his name. Every time he made a purchase, the alert went to a different number. He called up the customer care service and got it rectified.

A customer went to a nationalised bank a couple of years ago and found that the bank account number linked to his Aadhaar card was a different one and not his. The bank then corrected it.

As every department of the Government gets computerised and goes online, and smart cards replace the old documents, data entry has become crucial. From Aadhaar to bank accounts, the public face several instances when the data entered is wrong. It can be a simple spelling error or a completely wrong data. Since some of these documents also become a proof of identity, the public face challenges if there is information on the ID cards or documents is wrong.

Though every department trains its staff on the use of computers and data entry, mistakes do happen. However, there are systems in place to rectify these errors. The public should also notify the department concerned immediately and take steps to ensue the right information is entered on the system, say officials.

In rural areas, the public usually provide the data in Tamil. The person entering the data has to enter it in English. There is every possibility for spelling errors and the person concerned might not even be aware of it. In banks, the data entered is usually based on the Know Your Customer document that the person provides, say bank officials here.

When a person changes the name, spelling, or address, it has to reflect in all the documents. He or she need to submit documentary proof and change it. But sometimes it is done only in some documents, says another official.

In the Registration Department, entire set of documents can be uploaded online now. There are several issues in doing so. Every detail entered should match with the documents produced. This leads to unnecessary delays too. There should be a system where such errors can be rectified immediately, says a document writer here.

In the case of the Transport Department, the data entry is usually done by the individual purchasing a vehicle or the dealer. Hence, instances of mistakes in the information provided is less, says an official of the Department.

The Department of Posts has counters for Aadhaar enrolment and to update information at post offices. Last month, about 1,500 enrolments and data updates were carried out in 56 offices here. Of these, nearly 1,450 were related to updating information and this will include correcting the data already entered, says an official.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, most of the departments do make the changes when the public notify the mistakes. When there is a change to computerisation, there are challenges because of teething problems. But when the system is streamlined, the public stand to gain. A few people sometimes misuse flexible systems to correct the mistakes and the departments concerned have no option but to tighten the processes.

Any government department that makes changes in its jurisdictions or processes or changes a system, it should inform all the other department and the updated data should be shared with all.

“The consumer has the first responsibility to ensure that the right information and spellings reflect on the documents. The departments should understand the issues that the public can face.

They should ensure that they have the right systems in place to correct the errors in the data entered without putting the public to inconvenience and such mistakes do not happen again,” he says.