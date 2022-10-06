Chairperson of State Monitoring Committee of NGT inspects Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

Chairperson of State Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal, Justice P. Jyothimani (centre) and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (left) inspecting the Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Justice P. Jyothimani, chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, conducted an inspection at the Vellalore dump yard on Thursday.

Along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, Mr. Jyothimani visited the dump yard and inspected the ongoing waste segregation works at the site.

The visit is a part of a statutory inquiry as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal - South Zone to inspect and monitor the functioning of the Vellalore dump yard and the micro composting centres (MCC) in the city based on a suit filed by social activists V. Eswaran and K.S. Mohan.

The chairperson inspected the yard where the waste is getting segregated and the bio-mining sites in Vellalore. The residents of Vellalore and nearby areas surrounded Mr. Jyothimani and alleged that the corporation had been dumping waste beyond the designated area.

Mr. Mohan said that the total dissolved salt content in the groundwater in Vellalore is thrice more than the prescribed level because of which nearby residents face health issues.

Mr. Jyothimani on a two-day visit to Coimbatore also inspected the MCCs at Ondipudur, RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai, and Panaimarathur. He is scheduled to conduct a review meeting with Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation officials at the Collectorate on Friday.