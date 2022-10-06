Chairperson of State Monitoring Committee of NGT inspects Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 06, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of State Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal, Justice P. Jyothimani (centre) and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (left) inspecting the Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Justice P. Jyothimani, chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, conducted an inspection at the Vellalore dump yard on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, Mr. Jyothimani visited the dump yard and inspected the ongoing waste segregation works at the site.

The visit is a part of a statutory inquiry as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal - South Zone to inspect and monitor the functioning of the Vellalore dump yard and the micro composting centres (MCC) in the city based on a suit filed by social activists V. Eswaran and K.S. Mohan.

The chairperson inspected the yard where the waste is getting segregated and the bio-mining sites in Vellalore. The residents of Vellalore and nearby areas surrounded Mr. Jyothimani and alleged that the corporation had been dumping waste beyond the designated area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mohan said that the total dissolved salt content in the groundwater in Vellalore is thrice more than the prescribed level because of which nearby residents face health issues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Jyothimani on a two-day visit to Coimbatore also inspected the MCCs at Ondipudur, RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai, and Panaimarathur. He is scheduled to conduct a review meeting with Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation officials at the Collectorate on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app