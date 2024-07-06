GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis inspects tenements of conservancy workers in Erode

The residents of the tenements told him about several problems, including the lack of regular drinking water supply, and the chairperson promised to take action

Published - July 06, 2024 04:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
M. Venkatesan (right), chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting houses of conservancy workers on Saturday, July 6, 2024

M. Venkatesan (right), chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting houses of conservancy workers on Saturday, July 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M. Venkatesan inspected tenements of conservancy workers and listened to their grievances in Erode on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Accompanied by Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Mr. Venkatesan visited the tenement on Jeevanandam Road in Marapalam. A woman told him about the irregular drinking water supply, and the chairperson asked Corporation officials to ensure regular water supply. The chairperson also found a damaged electric board and said that it posed a danger to residents, especially children, and asked officials to carry out repair work immediately. Residents pointed out that the private compound wall at the back of their tenement was about to fall, and the chairperson asked officials to issue a notice to the owner to remove the wall.

Residents from nearby tenements also asked him to inspect their houses and the chairperson inspected their houses as well. They said their houses were in poor condition and the chairperson assured them he would have a a new tenement constructed at an alternative site. But residents said their livelihoods would be lost if they were relocated and wanted a new tenement at the same place. Mr. Venkatesan assured them he would take action.

Later, the chairperson held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate.

