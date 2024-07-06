Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis inspects tenements of conservancy workers in Erode

Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M. Venkatesan inspected tenements of conservancy workers and listened to their grievances in Erode on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Accompanied by Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Mr. Venkatesan visited the tenement on Jeevanandam Road in Marapalam. A woman told him about the irregular drinking water supply, and the chairperson asked Corporation officials to ensure regular water supply. The chairperson also found a damaged electric board and said that it posed a danger to residents, especially children, and asked officials to carry out repair work immediately. Residents pointed out that the private compound wall at the back of their tenement was about to fall, and the chairperson asked officials to issue a notice to the owner to remove the wall.

Residents from nearby tenements also asked him to inspect their houses and the chairperson inspected their houses as well. They said their houses were in poor condition and the chairperson assured them he would have a a new tenement constructed at an alternative site. But residents said their livelihoods would be lost if they were relocated and wanted a new tenement at the same place. Mr. Venkatesan assured them he would take action.

Later, the chairperson held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate.