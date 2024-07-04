ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis holds review in Dharmapuri

Published - July 04, 2024 09:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Venkatesan, Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, interacting with residents in the housing units for sanitation workers in Kumarasamy Pettai in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A review meeting on sanitation workers’ welfare was chaired by M. Venkatesan, Chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Mr. Venkatesan reviewed the disbursement of salaries for sanitation workers and enquired about the timely disbursements in municipality, town panchayat, and panchayat jurisdictions. The Chairperson also instructed the officials to ensure conduct of medical camps for sanitation workers once in 6 months. The health of workers was of utmost importance, given their occupational hazards and therefore priority be given to their health check-ups, Mr. Venkatesan said.

The Chairperson also enquired if the salaries of the workers were being transferred directly to their bank accounts and also asked about the disbursement of salaries to the accounts of those working on contract basis with the local bodies.

Earlier, the Chairperson visited the sanitation workers’ housing tenements in Kumarasamy Pettai and asked about the basic amenities there.

Mr. Venkatesan also disbursed cheques to two workers, who were retiring from service in Dharmapuri Municipality. Collector K.Shanthi was present.

