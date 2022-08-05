Coimbatore

Chairman of the NGT Regional Monitoring Committee inspects SWM works in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 05, 2022 18:39 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern zone regional monitoring committee chairman Justice P. Jyothimani conducted a review meeting with Salem Corporation regarding solid waste management (SWM) on Friday.

The committee chairman inspected the solid management work carried out by the Corporation. Mr. Jyothimani participated in the tree sapling planting drive at NGGO colony in ward 6 and inspected segregating garbage at Thiru Nagar in ward 13. He also inspected the Micro Composting Centre at Johnsonpet and the Sewage Treatment Plant at Mankuttai.

Later, Mr. Jyothimani participated in a review meeting at the Corporation’s main office. In the review meeting, children from government schools and councillors participated.

City Health Officer N. Yogananth explained the solid waste management works taking place in the Corporation limits and City Engineer G. Ravi explained the underground sewerage works going on in various wards.

Some councillors spoke about the work taking place in their wards.

Justice Jyothimani explained the importance of segregation of waste, global warming and the importance of awareness programmes for students.

