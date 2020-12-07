Chairman, manager of private hospital held in Coimbatore

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police arrested the chairman and manager of a private hospital based on the complaint lodged by the owner of the building.

Umashankar, who was running Chennai Hospitals, Coimbatore, on Sathyamangalam Road and its manager Maruthavanan, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

According to CCB officials, Ramachandran, owner of Ellen Hospital, had leased the building to Umashankar where the latter was running Chennai Hospitals.

Ramachandran’s complaint said that Umashankar defaulted payment of ₹ 4.95 crore, made a move to sell the property worth ₹ 100 crore and threatened him when he approached them regarding the default in payments.

On Friday, unidentified persons removed the name board of the hospital. They also allegedly misbehaved with the patients and the staff in the presence of the police.

House burgled

Unidentified persons broke into a house near Nehru Nagar in the city and took away 50 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh on Saturday. The theft took place at the house of Sathishkumar, a resident of Pushpam Garden at Nehru Nagar.

Police said that Sathishkumar was running a software firm. He and his wife left for office on Saturday morning and on their return in the evening, they found the front door broken open.

Peelamedu (Crime) police have registered a case and a special team has been formed to crack the case..

Residents associations and citizen forums in and around Peelamedu have raised concern over the continuing housebreaks and robberies in the area.

The Peelamedu (Crime) police team, headed by Inspector A. Shobana, has not made any breakthrough in a case of triple murder for gain that took place in 2003.