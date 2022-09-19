Chains snatched from women in Salem

Burglars snatched gold chains from women in two incidents here on Monday.

According to the police, Tamilarasi (45) of Mettur came to the Salem Collectorate on Monday morning. While coming out from the bus, she noticed that her 5.5 sovereign gold chain was missing.

Similarly, Rani (60) of Junction Main Road arrived at the Collectorate in a town bus. After getting down from the bus, she found her 1.5 sovereign gold chain was missing. The Pallapatti and Town police registered cases regarding the two incidents and are on the lookout for the culprits.