Chain-snatching incidents on the rise

Chain-snatchers continue to prowl in the city with repeated instances of them targeting women, even those standing in front of their houses, getting reported.

On Tuesday, two youths who came in a two-wheeler snatched 4.5 sovereign gold chain of K. Pushpa (58), a resident of Ayya Samy Kovil Street at Kempatty Colony, when she was standing on the road in front of her house after dinner.

The police said that the rider wore a helmet and the pillion rider who snatched the chain wore a mask. The Bazaar Street police have started investigation based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

In another incident, two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched the chain of a 50-year-old woman from Madukkarai Market Road, near Kuniyamuthur, on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, two men targeted P. Rajasevi, a resident of the housing unit at Kurichi, when she was standing in front of her grocery store at Kamaraj Nagar on Madukkarai market road around 6.30 p.m.

The police said that the woman managed to hold her seven sovereign gold chain which the pillion-rider tried to lift. However, the snatchers got away with a major portion of the chain weighing around five sovereign. The Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint.

On Monday, two men had snatched five sovereign gold chain of a woman at Muthu Nagar near Eachanari within the limits of the Podanur police station.