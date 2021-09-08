Chain snatchers target young man in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

08 September 2021 00:28 IST

Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the gold chain of a 27-year-old man when he was riding his two-wheeler near Gandhipuram late on Monday. The police said that the 2.5 sovereign chain belonging to T. Jayachandran, a resident of Rangan Street at Kattoor, was snatched by two men on Dr. Nanjappa Road. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Monday when Jayachandran, employee of an e-commerce firm, was riding on the road, said the Kattoor police. A case has been registered.

