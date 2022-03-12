Chain-snatchers target three women in Coimbatore

Chain-snatchers targeted three women in separate incidents reported in Coimbatore district on Friday and Saturday. In one incident, a snatcher who tried to get away with two chains of a woman was caught in the act.

In the first case, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a seven sovereign gold chain from a woman at Kovaipudur on Saturday.

The police said that snatchers got away with the chain of T. Suguna (82), a resident of Kovaipudur, when she was clearing shrubs in front of her residence around 8 a.m. The Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case.

In another incident, V. Vaijayanthimala (60), a resident of Sengappa Konar Street at Sundarapuram, was targeted by two men who came in a two-wheeler on Friday morning. The police said that the men snatched the woman’s 1.5 sovereign chain around 6.30 a.m. when she was walking to a nearby restaurant where she works as a helper. The Podanur police have registered a case based on her complaint.

Meanwhile, a snatcher was caught in the act while trying to escape with two chains of a woman near Thudiyalur on Friday. The arrested has been identified as M. Pakirisamy (36), a native of Nagapattinam who had been residing near Thudiyalur. The police said that Pakirisamy went to a homely meals centre run by A. Leelavathy (56) on the premises of her residence at Urumandampalayam road at G.N. Mills around 7. 15 p.m. on Friday.

The man snatched two chains of the woman, weighing seven and three sovereigns, from behind and tried to escape. However, he was caught in the act by the people in the locality. They handed him over to the Thudiyalur police.