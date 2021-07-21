Chain snatchers target police constable, college professor in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

21 July 2021 23:36 IST

In separate incidents, chain snatchers took away the gold chains of a woman college professor and a woman police constable in the city on Tuesday.

Police said that in the first incident, unknown persons snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from R. Shanthi (46), a professor of a private engineering college.

The incident occurred after she got off the college bus and was walking towards her house at Ramalinga Nagar at K.K. Pudur around 5.45 p.m.

Saibaba Colony police registered a case based on her complaint and started investigating.

In the other incident, persons riding a two-wheeler snatched a two-sovereign gold chain from M. Iswarya (23), a grade-II police constable attached to the fourth platoon of the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City Police. The snatching took place around 8.15 p.m. on A.T.T. Colony Road when Ms. Iswarya, a resident of Srirampuram near P.N. Palayam, and her sister were riding a scooter. The Race Course police registered a case based on her complaint.