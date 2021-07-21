Coimbatore

Chain snatchers target police constable, college professor in Coimbatore

In separate incidents, chain snatchers took away the gold chains of a woman college professor and a woman police constable in the city on Tuesday.

Police said that in the first incident, unknown persons snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from R. Shanthi (46), a professor of a private engineering college.

The incident occurred after she got off the college bus and was walking towards her house at Ramalinga Nagar at K.K. Pudur around 5.45 p.m.

Saibaba Colony police registered a case based on her complaint and started investigating.

In the other incident, persons riding a two-wheeler snatched a two-sovereign gold chain from M. Iswarya (23), a grade-II police constable attached to the fourth platoon of the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City Police. The snatching took place around 8.15 p.m. on A.T.T. Colony Road when Ms. Iswarya, a resident of Srirampuram near P.N. Palayam, and her sister were riding a scooter. The Race Course police registered a case based on her complaint.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 11:37:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/chain-snatchers-target-police-constable-college-professor-in-coimbatore/article35455389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY