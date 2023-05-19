Chain snatched from government school headmistress near Coimbatore

May 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the gold chain of a 55-year-old woman near Saravanampatti on Thursday. The police said a 6.5-sovereign chain belonging to R. Usharani, a resident of Anantha Nagar at Sivananthapuram, was snatched by two men who came on a two-wheeler.

The incident happened when Ms. Usharani, headmistress of a government school, was walking from a bus stop to her residence around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, said a police officer. As she was walking on the road from Janatha Nagar to Sivasakthi Nagar, the motorcycle-borne men came from behind and escaped after snatching her chain.

The police have formed a special team to arrest the culprits. Sub-Inspector B. Mohan said the police managed to get a surveillance camera visual of the accused moving on two-wheeler.

Six arrested with 14 kg of ganja

The Coimbatore District Police on Thursday arrested six persons on charges of possessing 14 kg of ganja. In the first case, the Pollachi east police arrested four persons hailing from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Palladam with a total of 12 kg of ganja, based on specific information. In a separate incident, the Vadakkipalayam police arrested two men with 2 kg of ganja from a place on Nadupuni road. All the six persons were produced before courts and were sent to judicial remand.