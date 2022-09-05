Chain of elderly woman snatched in Coimbatore

Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched the chain of a 71-year-old woman near Coimbatore airport on September 3 night.

The police said that six sovereign gold chain of K. Rajalakshmi, a resident of Dr. Jagannathan Nagar near the airport, was snatched when she was walking in front of her house around 8 p.m.

Two men who came in a two-wheeler snatched the woman’s chain and escaped. The Peelamedu police have registered a case and started an investigation.

College student secured in two-wheeler theft case

The Sulur police have secured a private college student in connection with two motorcycle thefts reported in their jurisdiction.

The police said that a 19-year-old youth from Karattumedu in Coimbatore, who has been doing third year undergraduation in a private college at Saravanampatty, near Coimbatore, was taken into custody.

The suspect told the police that his friends from Mannarkudi had stayed with him for a few days and they had three two-motorcycles with them. The student claimed that he was unaware that the motorcycles were stolen ones.

According to the police, the student was questioned after M. Hari (25) of Sulur and A. Yogeswaran (22) of Ranganathapuram near Sulur complained that their costly motorcycles had gone missing.