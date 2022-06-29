Chain of elderly woman snatched in Coimbatore
Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched a portion of the chain of an elderly woman near Kovaipudur in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening.
The police saId that C. Govindammal, a resident of Kovaipudur, was targeted by two men who came in a two-wheeler.
The snatching took place around 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday when Ms. Govindammal was returning home after buying bananas. The pillion rider grabbed the four-sovereign chain of the woman from behind and tried to get away with it. However, the elderly woman held the chain and the snatcher got away with a 2.5-sovereign portion.
The Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Ms. Govindammal’s son.
