‘CFOs play a significant role in small and medium-scale businesses”

The role of Chief Financial Officers is significant in small and medium-scale businesses in the current scenario, said Prashanth Subramanian, president of Coimbatore Management Association.

At the inaugural of a CFO round table, organised by the Association here on Friday, he said there were several factors that lead to the success of a business.

However, there was only one reason for sustaining a business successfully and that was management of the entire system. CFOs played an important role in sustaining the success.

In the current scenario, dynamics of any business changes rapidly. And, in a market such as Coimbatore that had a vibrant small and medium business segment, the CFOs role was significant. They were the stewards, guiding a company to success, he said.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Business Editor of The Hindu, said the economy was expected to look up in a quarter or two. Efficiency of businesses was improving and changes were visible, he said.

Panel discussion

According to N. Krishnakumar, secretary of the Association, the programme included sessions on increasing the relevance of the Corporate Money Manager, cost competitive sourcing for funds, compliance and adherence to regulatory norms, and panel discussion on “CFO’s role in managing the downturn”.