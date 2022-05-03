‘CFOs have a larger role to play’

The new age Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has a bigger, complex, and tougher role to perform compared to his traditional counterpart, said the speakers at a CFO Conclave organised here recently by the Coimbatore Management Association.

S. Narayan, member of the Special Economic Advisory Committee of the State government, said the CFO should have recourse to technology. S. Srinivas, CFO and Compliance Officer of Seshasayee Paper and Boards, said the CFO should leverage technology to conform to the basic discipline of compliance. Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu State Governments are increasingly adopting blockchain technology to keep track of RT-PCR tests, property registration and finding solutions to grassroots problems respectively, he said.

Rakesh Patwari, Country Head Business Development, HSBC Bank, said that of late, the financial landscape across the spectrum had changed, especially, in the last two years. Manufacturing activity was now transforming into services and the financial sector was seeing a different class of investors coming in. Sai Bommadevara, Managing Director, PWC Risk Assurance Services, said compliance was increasing the role for the new age CFOs.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu BusinessLine, who chaired a panel discussion on “Emerging contemporary challenges for CFO”, said it had become a massive task for the CFO to take care of the financial aspects of the company, keep an eye on the workforce, and comply with the norms prescribed by the regulatory authorities. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) should ready the CAs to cope with the modern day requirements. N. Prasad, Director, Savedisk, stated that ICAI was preparing the CAs to focus more towards practice than towards industry.

Jayakumar Ramdass, president of the Association, said besides paying attention to the financial aspects, the CFO should manage disruptions and yet deliver value.