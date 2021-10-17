CFC to organise Coimbatore marathon

Coimbatore

17 October 2021 23:31 IST

The Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) will organise the 9th edition of Coimbatore marathon virtually- ‘Rise and Run’- from December 1 to 31, according to a press release.

Participants can choose between a three km/ 5 km run/walk, a 10 Miler [16.1 km), half marathon (21.1 km), a 20 Miler [32.2km] and a full marathon (42.2 km]. They also have a choice of date (any day in December), start time, route, and distance. For those want to participate in this edition of the marathon, donations to the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation start from ₹ 99. All participants get to download an ecertificate and e-badge.

The event is expected to attract more than 6,500 participants from different countries. Participants can register for the marathon on www.coimbatoremarathon.com and For details, write to: info@coimbatoremarathon.com

N. Valliappan, Joint Race Director, Coimbatore Marathon, said, “With the virtual format, we have adapted our approach to provide an alternative platform for runners who love our event, to continue to support the cause of CCF.”

T. Balaji, Managing Trustee of the CCF said, “I hope this edition will help us continue our mission to add value to lives, by providing cancer care, financial support and counselling to more patients and their family members. The fight against cancer must go on, even with the smallest of steps.”