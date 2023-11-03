ADVERTISEMENT

Certifications for short-term courses at ITI in Coimbatore to be given before November 30

November 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Those among successful trainees of short-term programmes at Government Women Industrial Training Institute, Coimbatore, since 1991 who were yet to receive their certificates could get the same from the institution before November 30.

Provisional National Trade Certificate, National Trade Certificate, and certifications pertaining to Centre of Excellence (Board Based Basic Training) /Advanced Module, Basic Computer Course, ICT Academy, State Council of Vocational Training, Military Engineering Service, and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation would be given.

Those who do not avail themselves of the opportunity before the deadline will thereafter have to obtain the same from the Tamil Nadu State Archives.

Applicants of the certificates will be required to submit the fee receipt, hall ticket, and provisional certificate on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 0422- 2965533/ 2965534.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US