Certifications for short-term courses at ITI in Coimbatore to be given before November 30

November 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Those among successful trainees of short-term programmes at Government Women Industrial Training Institute, Coimbatore, since 1991 who were yet to receive their certificates could get the same from the institution before November 30.

Provisional National Trade Certificate, National Trade Certificate, and certifications pertaining to Centre of Excellence (Board Based Basic Training) /Advanced Module, Basic Computer Course, ICT Academy, State Council of Vocational Training, Military Engineering Service, and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation would be given.

Those who do not avail themselves of the opportunity before the deadline will thereafter have to obtain the same from the Tamil Nadu State Archives.

Applicants of the certificates will be required to submit the fee receipt, hall ticket, and provisional certificate on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 0422- 2965533/ 2965534.

