HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Certifications for short-term courses at ITI in Coimbatore to be given before November 30

November 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Those among successful trainees of short-term programmes at Government Women Industrial Training Institute, Coimbatore, since 1991 who were yet to receive their certificates could get the same from the institution before November 30.

Provisional National Trade Certificate, National Trade Certificate, and certifications pertaining to Centre of Excellence (Board Based Basic Training) /Advanced Module, Basic Computer Course, ICT Academy, State Council of Vocational Training, Military Engineering Service, and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation would be given.

Those who do not avail themselves of the opportunity before the deadline will thereafter have to obtain the same from the Tamil Nadu State Archives.

Applicants of the certificates will be required to submit the fee receipt, hall ticket, and provisional certificate on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 0422- 2965533/ 2965534.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.