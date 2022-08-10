Certification course on rural voluntary work in Dharmapuri

August 10, 2022 19:53 IST

A three-month certificate course in rural voluntary work and social service is being conducted by the State Rural Livelihood Mission through its District Resource Center.

According to an official release, the certificate course will entail a six- day classroom session, followed by the trainees affiliating with the village level anganwadis, primary health centres, NGOs, taluk offices, panchayat elementary schools, and skill development centres to produce field reports. The field assignments will entail study of the affiliated organisation/institution and submission of a performance report.

The course is open to all, including staff of village panchayats, NGOs, volunteers, and SHG members among others. The applicant must have completed Plus Two education, and course fee will be ₹1,000. The course study material, and food will be provided

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further details may be ascertained from the District Resource Officer on 9500397965.