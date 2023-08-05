ADVERTISEMENT

Certificate verification process for UG admissions at TNAU in Coimbatore

August 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced the admission process for the undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates can log in to their dash board using their ID and password https:tnagfi.ucanapply.com.

Further, it is scheduled to conduct the second phase of the certificate verification for the 1,732 applicants at Anna Auditorium, TNAU in Coimbatore on August 7.

The details of candidates called for certificate verification are published on the above mentioned website. The same was also sent to the registered e-mail ID and mobile numbers of the applicants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are requested to participate in the certificate verification process failing which their admission is liable for cancellation. The date of the college opening for this year will be intimated to the students through their registered e-mail at a later date.

In case of issues in accessing the email or mobile, they are requested to contact 0422-6611346/ 94864-25076/ or 94886-35077.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US