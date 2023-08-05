Certificate verification process for UG admissions at TNAU in Coimbatore

August 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced the admission process for the undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates can log in to their dash board using their ID and password https:tnagfi.ucanapply.com.

Further, it is scheduled to conduct the second phase of the certificate verification for the 1,732 applicants at Anna Auditorium, TNAU in Coimbatore on August 7.

The details of candidates called for certificate verification are published on the above mentioned website. The same was also sent to the registered e-mail ID and mobile numbers of the applicants.

Candidates are requested to participate in the certificate verification process failing which their admission is liable for cancellation. The date of the college opening for this year will be intimated to the students through their registered e-mail at a later date.

In case of issues in accessing the email or mobile, they are requested to contact 0422-6611346/ 94864-25076/ or 94886-35077.