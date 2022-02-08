Certificate verification of medical aspirants begins in Salem, Namakkal

Salem/Namakkal

08 February 2022 18:50 IST

The certificate verification of medical aspirants for admissions began at the government medical colleges here on Tuesday.

In Salem, the verification process was conducted on the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College premises near Steel Plant. The students were advised to bring the original SSLC mark sheet, Class 11 mark sheet, HSC mark sheet, transfer certificate or bona fide certificate, NEET UG 2021 admit card, NEET UG 2021 score card, nativity certificate, birth certificate, community certificate, first graduation certificate, parents’ identity card and educational certificate, parents’ community certificate and other required documents. Arrangements were made for over 160 students at the college here.

Shanthi Arulmozhi, Dean of Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital said arrangements were made for 105 students to attend the verification process in Namakkal college and 104 attended. She added that the verification process was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. Students from Namakkal and neighbouring districts attended the verification process and it would continue on Tuesday as well.

