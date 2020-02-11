CEO orders transfer of headmaster accused of sexual harassment

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Ayyanan on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the headmaster of a panchayat union primary school near Kinathukadavu amid allegations of sexual harassment of students.

Mr. Ayyanan told The Hindu a headmistress was appointed in his place on Tuesday morning. “After inquiry, departmental action will also be initiated against him,” the CEO said.

District Educational Officer of Perur educational district R. Subbulakshmi will conduct the inquiry, according to Mr. Ayyanan.

On Monday, a group of parents staged a protest near Negamam demanding action against the headmaster, who they accused of sexually harassing nearly a dozen students in the school. However, they withdrew the protest after police held talks. No complaint was filed, police said.

Following this, members from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) petitioned Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar demanding action against the headmaster under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an inquiry into this incident.

A source in the Department of School Education privy to the development told The Hindu that the parents are allegedly reluctant to submit a written complaint to the police or education officials. “On what basis can we take action if there is no written complaint,” the source said. If the parents approach education officials with a written complaint, action will be taken, according to the source.