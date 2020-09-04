CEO orders probe into complaints against two govt. schools in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha said on Friday that an inquiry was under way into complaints against two government schools in Coimbatore district for allegedly demanding fees.

The CEO had received complaints from parents earlier this week against two schools -- Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Thondamuthur and Government Higher Secondary School in Kaliannanpudur -- for allegedly demanding fees.

Members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of both the schools had allegedly demanded fees for Class XI admission in the name of ‘school development fund’, Ms. Usha said.

“We have instructed the government schools not to demand fees from students. Parents may contribute ₹ 50 every year for the PTA funds, but even that is not compulsory,” she said.

While the teachers in both the government schools have denied any involvement in demanding fees, the facts would be known only after the completion of the inquiry, she said.

“If the involvement of any headmasters or teachers is proved, action will be initiated against them,” the CEO warned.