CEO orders probe into alleged insulting of religious beliefs in Tiruppur

The Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tiruppur district, R. Ramesh, on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the complaint from the parent of a Class VI girl studying in a government school in Tiruppur city that two teachers allegedly insulted his daughter's religious sentiments.

The CEO said that he directed the District Educational Officer (Tiruppur) to visit the government school and submit a report. Further action will be initiated after the probe, he said.

A man from Avinashi lodged a complaint at the Tiruppur North police station on Tuesday that his 12-year-old daughter was allegedly asked to pray to a deity from a different faith and another teacher allegedly reprimanded the girl based on her religious marker. Police sources said that a community service register (CSR) copy was issued to the parent and the complaint was forwarded to the CEO.