CEO denies allegation that govt. school held exams

A government school here was caught in the wrong foot after it was alleged to have conducted exams clandestinely for some Class X students, whose half-yearly answer scripts were found missing from the school, here on Friday.
The incident occurred at Mathur government girls higher secondary school in Pochampally.
However, the Chief Education Officer has denied the incident and said the students had visited the school only to sign in the rank card.
Earlier, the local media had received a tip-off that over 15 students had come to the school to rewrite Tamil and Science papers after the answer scripts of these students were missing from the school.
The students were allegedly made to write the papers in an adjacent private tuition centre.
When the local media had visited the spot, they were denied entry. Soon, the students were videographed leaving the premises.
When contacted, Chief Education Officer Murugan said he had spoken to a student and she said that no such exam was conducted.
Mr. Murugan also played out the call recording of the girl student saying that they had gone to the school to sign in the mark register and that only five students had come to the school.
Asked about the video recording of students rushing out of the premises in a hushed manner, Mr.Murugan said they were only seen leaving the campus.
The School Education Department had directed schools to average out the scores in quarterly and half-yearly exams to make up for the annual exams that have been cancelled in view of the pandemic.
