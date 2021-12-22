Centre’s policies affect agri, industrial sectors: CPI State Secretary

The future of agriculture and industrial sectors in the country are under threat because of the policies of the Union government, R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mutharasan told presspersons that the three farm laws were passed in Parliament without discussions. The government had to withdraw these laws because of continuous protests by the farmers. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not resign. Anti-labour laws were passed in Parliament without discussions. The National Textile Corporation mills were likely to be closed affecting several workers. The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) were facing several challenges.

The Finance organisations, Reserve Bank of India and Election Commission should function as independent bodies. However, these were now under the control of the Prime Minister and were used to implement the policies of the RSS, he alleged.

The BJP government at the Centre was functioning as a fascist government, Mr. Mutharasan alleged.

He said the national conference of the CPI would be held in Vijayawada between October 20 and 22 next year. The national council of the party would meet in Coimbatore from January 26 to 28, he said.